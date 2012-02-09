CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- After a month-long drug investigation, two Hamilton County jail corrections officers are on leave Thursday night. Hamilton County Sheriff's Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson tells Channel 3, Sandra Brown of Hamilton County and Phillip Friar of Bradley County are charged with having marijuana.

Atkinson says David Brian Wright, who is a relative of a Hamilton County corrections officer was arrested on the same charges linked to the investigation.



She says Brown and Friar are on administrative leave without pay at this time.



Two other corrections officers are on leave with pay until the probe is complete.