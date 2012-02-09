Bradley couple facing charges related to false burglary report

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Bradley County authorities have charged a man and a woman after they were able to determine the couple had falsely claimed to have been burglarized.



Patroldeputies for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to Nicholson DriveTuesday where the residents reported a video game system and several games weremissing. Deputies discovered some of the electronics reported stolen had beenpawned.

Evidenceuncovered during the investigation revealed an adjoining apartment had beenentered but nothing taken.

CoreyAshley Emerson, 22, was implicated in the burglary of the adjoining apartmentand is charged with aggravated burglary and filing a false report. Stormy SomerLunsford Stewart, 24, was charged Wednesday with filing a false report aftershe was questioned by detectives.

Bothgave their address as Nicholson Drive.