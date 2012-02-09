Endangered turtle hatches at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Tennessee Aquarium herpetologists are pleased to announce a new arrival. A spiny turtle, Heosemys spinosa, hatched over the weekend from a single egg that was incubated at 82 degrees for about 105 days.

According to Tennessee Aquarium senior herpetologist Bill Hughes, this tiny turtle is a big success story for a species on the brink of extinction in the wild.

"Captive breeding of this species is still an uncommon event, with only three other U.S. zoos having success," Hughes said. "However, we have worked carefully with these animals and have had 13 spiny turtles to hatch at the Aquarium since 2007."

Spiny turtles, like many other threatened or endangered species, are part of a cooperative management program in progress among Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited (AZA) institutions. Hughes maintains the records for this species management plan.



The International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) has listed this species as Critically Endangered in Indonesia, and Endangered in other parts of its range. Over-collecting these animals in the wild has led to the demise of these rather amazing turtles.



Hatchlings like this one, and others in this special management program, represent the last hope if this species vanishes in the wild. So each rare turtle hatchling is worth celebrating. These turtles get their common name from the spikes surrounding the edge of their shells.



Spiny turtles are also sometimes called cog-wheel turtles because of their jagged appearance which is most pronounced when first hatched. According to Hughes, the saw-blade carapace edge becomes rather smooth as these turtles age.



This latest hatchling is only about 5 cm long and weighs 37 grams - these measurements are similar to that of our other newly hatched spiny turtles.



The parents are maintained off exhibit, but Aquarium guests can view an older baby spiny turtle in the Turtle Gallery, located on level 2 of the River Journey building at the Tennessee Aquarium.