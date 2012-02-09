Tennessee gets $146 million in mortgage settlement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee gets $146 million in mortgage settlement

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's share in the $25 billion agreement with five mortgage servicers will be an estimated $146 million.

State Attorney General Bob Cooper said Thursday the agreement, once approved in court, provides major and tangible relief to distressed homeowners who need the help now.

State banking commissioner Greg Gonzales said provisions in the agreement protect consumers now and are similar to what he called common sense treatment that Tennesseans are likely to receive from smaller community lenders.

Officials urged Tennesseans to consult http://www.KeepMyTNHome.org .

