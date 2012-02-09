Georgia Attorney General says $25B settlement 'partial relief'

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens says a $25 billion settlement the five largest mortgage lenders have reached with 49 states over foreclosure abuses means "partial relief" for Georgia homeowners.

The deal struck gives the banks three years to fulfill the terms of the landmark deal announced Thursday.

Olens said Georgia's estimated share of the settlement is valued at $814.7 million. That includes $101.8 million to refinance loans to some underwater borrowers, $526 million to benefit loan term modifications and $104 million to be used to prevent foreclosures and prosecute financial fraud.

Olens said he was disappointed the deal didn't include mortgages issued by giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which own about half of all U.S. mortgages. But he said the deal should provide relief to thousands of other homeowners.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.