Georgia State senators want change on guest worker program - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia State senators want change on guest worker program

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate is urging Congress to allow states to administer their own version of the federal visa program that allows employers to bring in foreign workers for seasonal agricultural work.

Senators unanimously approved a resolution Thursday that also asks for year-round workers in the agriculture industry to be considered along with temporary workers. Republicans and Democrats agreed the state's agriculture industry is "in crisis" and that federal intervention on immigration is needed.

The H-2A program is currently run by the Department of Labor, and the resolution argues the program would be better administered under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pending legislation on this issue is currently in the U.S. House.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black is in Washington lobbying on the issue.

 

Online:

http://www.legis.ga.gov

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.