County Commission asked to release money for school construction

HAMILTON COUNT, TN (Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County School Superintendent Rick Smith has asked the County Commission to release a pot of money it has been holding since last year.

Smith said the payment-in-lieu of taxes funds earmarked for education are needed to help meet increasing costs of state-mandated teacher raises.

The County Commission voted last year to hold the money for capital projects, and more than $1 million is being held in escrow..

"A new building is incredible in what it does in driving energy," Smith said. "But folks, the teachers in the classroom are the most important thing we have to deal with."

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.