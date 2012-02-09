Georgia primary may not be a Gingrich slam dunk

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

By SHANNON McCAFFREY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia presidential primary may not be a slam dunk for Republican hopeful Newt Gingrich, a congressman from the state for two decades. Rival Mitt Romney is signaling that the biggest prize on Super Tuesday next month could be up for grabs.

Romney's swing into Georgia on Wednesday had Gingrich on the defensive. After Romney announced his visit, the Gingrich campaign rushed out a news release with word that Gingrich would be in the state next week.

Georgia is key to Gingrich's Southern strategy, which calls for him to rebound from five straight losses with a strong run in Dixie.

Romney finished third in Georgia's 2008 presidential primary. This time he has tapped into the deep pockets of metro Atlanta's business community.

