Doctors telling more adults: Get out and exercise

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - A new study shows more and more U.S. adults are being told by their doctor to get off their duffs and exercise.

A government survey found nearly 33% of adults who saw a doctor in the previous year said they were told to exercise. That was up from about 23% in 2000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found more women got that advice than men. Also, diabetics were more likely to get the advice than those with other conditions.

The report, released Thursday, was based on a survey of nearly 22,000 adults in 2010.

More than one third of U.S. adults are obese, a statistic that's held steady for nearly a decade.

Online:

CDC report: http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.