Election Commission to bill city for recall legal fees

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) -- The Hamilton County Election Commission plans to bill the city of Chattanooga for the legal fees resulting from Mayor Ron Littlefield's recall challenge.

The commission, which is funded by the county, has racked up at least $9,000 in legal bills since Littlefield filed suit in April to stop the commission from certifying recall petitions and related court action.

"I think the city whose charter has caused this problem should reimburse the citizens of Hamilton County," Chairman Mike Walden said Wednesday during an election commission meeting. "The citizens of Hamilton County shouldn't be paying for the actions of City Council."

Walden said the court must decide whether a rewritten City Charter properly was adopted in 2002.

