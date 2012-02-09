Ground broken on 2012 St. Jude Dream Home

The 2012 Dream Home will be here at the entrance of Georgetown Bay.

(WRCB) – Builders and supporters broke ground Tuesday for the 2012 St. Jude Dream Home.

Pratt Home Builders is once again teaming with US 101 and Channel 3.

This year's home is in the Georgetown Bay community in Ooltewah. It's a gated community with some waterfront lots.

Once again Pratt Homes and its sub-contractors are donating most of the labor and materials

"That's our goal, to get this home built with the highest possible quality, with the least amount of dollars so the net effect will be the highest possible dollars for St. Jude," says James Pratt from Pratt & Associates.

"North Georgia, Chattanooga and the surrounding areas always come through for St. Jude and take it over the top and I know they'll do the same this year," says Dream Home Chairperson Jill Cannon.

The 2012 St. Jude Dream Home will be given away in June.

Tickets will go on sale in early March.