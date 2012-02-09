Ga. lawmakers introduce renewable energy bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. lawmakers introduce renewable energy bill

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced legislation designed to encourage private investment in renewable energy sources like solar power.

Supporters of Senate Bill 401 say it is designed to allow customers and firms to use common financing mechanisms to fund new power generation facilities.

They say the bill could help Georgia boost the number of solar panels and other renewable energy sources across the state.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Buddy Carter, a Republican from Pooler, and several other co-sponsors.

