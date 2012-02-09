'Don't Say Gay' bill delayed in committee

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Opponents of a measure that seeks to ban Tennessee public schools from teaching about gay issues say they will continue to show up in large groups to protest the legislation.

The proposal, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Joey Hensley of Hohenwald and was scheduled to be heard Wednesday in the House Education Subcommittee, which Hensley chairs.

But Hensley said he wanted to be out of the committee room by a certain time and delayed taking up his bill and others until next week.

Chris Sanders is chairman of the Nashville committee of the Tennessee Equality Project, which organized the gathering of protesters.

He says he doesn't view Hensley's decision as disrespectful, but that the protesters will be "keeping the pressure on."

