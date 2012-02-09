State promoting Tennessee businesses with website - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State promoting Tennessee businesses with website

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state is promoting Tennessee businesses on a new section of the secretary of state's website.

Tennessee Business Spotlight will highlight selected companies, with summaries of what they do, photos, contact information and links to their Internet and social media sites.

This month the website is focusing on the state's confectioners and candy producers. They are Armstrong Pie Co. of Linden, Aunt Mahalia's Candies of Gatlinburg, Dinstuhl's Fine Candy Co. of Memphis, Nashville Toffee Co. of Nashville and South's Finest Chocolate Factory of Knoxville.

The site is http://www.spotlight.tnsos.net .

