Bradley County academy gets items from hospital

McDONALD, Tenn. (AP) - Bachman Academy in Bradley County has been the beneficiary of the soon-to-be-demolished child care facility at Memorial Hospital.

According to the Cleveland Daily Banner, the school was able to recover fluorescent light fixtures, ceiling tiles, fire alarms, a security system, water heaters, emergency and exit signs and hardware (http://bit.ly/xarwv8).

The academy is a nonprofit boarding and day school for children who have language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues.

The hospital's new facility in Chattanooga is already operational, leaving the old building empty.

Information from: Cleveland Daily Banner, http://www.clevelandbanner.com/

