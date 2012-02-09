Bradley County academy gets items from hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley County academy gets items from hospital

McDONALD, Tenn. (AP) - Bachman Academy in Bradley County has been the beneficiary of the soon-to-be-demolished child care facility at Memorial Hospital.

According to the Cleveland Daily Banner, the school was able to recover fluorescent light fixtures, ceiling tiles, fire alarms, a security system, water heaters, emergency and exit signs and hardware (http://bit.ly/xarwv8).

The academy is a nonprofit boarding and day school for children who have language-based learning differences such as dyslexia and attention issues.

The hospital's new facility in Chattanooga is already operational, leaving the old building empty.

 

Information from: Cleveland Daily Banner, http://www.clevelandbanner.com/

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

