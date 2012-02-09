Women on the front lines

(WRCB) - The Pentagon is changing its rules about women and the front lines.

The changes allow the rules to catch up with the reality that women have been fighting and dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for 10 years.

Officials say the new rules are expected to continue the long-held prohibition that prevents women from serving as infantry, armor and special operations forces. But they will allow more women to serve in other roles at the battalion level.

The Pentagon will make the announcement Thursday.