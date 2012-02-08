Mother of alleged victim speaks out against Dalton State professor

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) -- Two more accusers have come forward, after a Dalton State English professor is charged with child molestation.

Deputies arrested Monte Salyer Wednesday afternoon for a second time.

He's accused of molesting three girls. Wednesday night, the mother of the youngest alleged victim sat down with Channel 3.

For the second time in as many weeks 58-year-old Monte Salyer finds himself behind bars.



"Well, I was kindly surprised," Salyer's neighbor, Sherman Williams says.



Neighbors can't help but wonder if the charges against him relate to any of the children he's been seen with.



"I've seen children up there playing in the pool in the summer," Williams says.



In fact, Salyer's accusers say this is where some of the abuse happened.



"He bought a hot tub and said it was for the kids," Amanda tells Channel 3. "He was doing it under water where nobody could see what he was doing."



Amanda is the mother of the youngest accuser, an eight-year-old girl who's related to Salyer.



We will only use her first name to protect her daughter's identity.



Amanda says her daughter had an infection. When she started asking questions, the girl admitted to being abused.



"He put her in the office to play a game and he violated her, and I assume the violation was worse than what it had been before," Amanda says.



The girl says the abuse started nearly a year ago. Now two other accusers have come forward, one a 16-year-old and the other 20 years old.

Both say Salyer molested them at an early age.



Investigators say Salyer befriended the pair at church and provided educational assistance.



Channel 3 visited Salyer's Rocky Face home Wednesday, but no one came to the door.



Amanda says the situation has divided her family.



"He deserves to be put where he can't hurt nobody," she says.



The mom was also a victim of abuse at a young age.



"I never told anyone, and it happened to me from four, until I was 13," Amanda says. "So, to know my daughter was brave enough at eight years old to say this is happening and I want it to stop."



She says she hopes her daughter's bravery will inspire others.



"That they'll come forward too, or maybe this will give them some kind of release," Amanda says.

Salyer is an associate professor of English at Dalton State College.



A spokesperson for the college says he is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.



Monte Salyer is being held at the Whitfield County jail without bond.

