Ezeli scores 21 as Vanderbilt downs LSU 76-61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Festus Ezeli scored 21 points in helping Vanderbilt beat LSU 76-61 Wednesday night and snap a two-game skid.

Vanderbilt (17-7, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) had lost at Arkansas and then-No. 12 Florida, which knocked it back out of the Top 25. The Commodores bounced back at home, even though they came out flat and a bit sloppy with a visit Saturday night from No. 1 Kentucky looming.

John Jenkins added 20 points for Vandy, and Jeffery Taylor added 19.

The Commodores led by 11 three times but couldn't put LSU away. Andre Stringer hit two free throws to pull the Tigers within 63-59. Ezeli had a one-handed dunk, then Taylor stole the ball leading to a 3-pointer by Jenkins with 4:07 left.

LSU (13-10, 3-6) lost for the fourth time in five games. Reserve Storm Warren had a team-high 13, Anthony Hickey and Ralston Turner had 12 and Justin Hamilton 10.

