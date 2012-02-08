Robinson has 27, Georgia beats Arkansas 81-59

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Gerald Robinson scored a career-high 27 points and Georgia ended a four-game losing streak by beating Arkansas 81-59 on Wednesday night to keep the Razorbacks winless on the road.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 18 points as Georgia (11-12, 2-7 Southeastern Conference) won its first game since beating Tennessee in overtime on Jan. 18. The Bulldogs took the lead by scoring 15 unanswered points in the first half and added a 12-0 run in the second half.

Georgia, which had been held under 70 points in its first eight conference games, made nine 3-pointers.

Arkansas (16-8, 4-5) fell to 0-7 on the road, including 0-5 away from Fayetteville in SEC games. BJ Young led Arkansas with 16 points. Mardracus Wade made five 3-pointers and had 15 points for the Razorbacks, who have lost two straight and three of four.

