Driver flown to Erlanger following Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) – Cleveland police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on North Lee Highway that sent one driver to the hospital by air.

Bradley County EMS Spokesman Stan Clark says the wreck happened at the intersection of North Lee Highway and Tasso Lane shortly after 7:00 Wednesday night.

Clark says the driver of an Oldsmobile was T-boned by a dump truck after she turned from Tasso Lane.

He says city and county fire crews were called to help EMS responders free the woman from her heavily damaged car.

She was flown to Erlanger with serious injuries.

Clark says the drivers of the dump truck and SUV escaped uninjured.

The names of those involved have not been released.

