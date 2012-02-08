Crime Stoppers: Siskin Robbery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - It is a sad time when your stuff is not safe anywhere, but that is the case these days. This week's Crime Stoppers victim has learned a valuable lesson. Now, with your help, it is time to teach the crook one, with a stay behind bars.

The bad guy we are looking for this week seems to stare right into the surveillance camera at Siskin Hospital. "It makes me wonder if he's even from around here," said Chattanooga Police Detective Tim Tomisek, "or he's just thinking, 'they won't know me.'"

That is good for us, because we get some very clear pictures. And it is good for you, too. If you can identify him, you could get some free cash!

It was just about a month ago at Siskin Hospital. One of their members parked and Entered the fitness center. "He puts his belongings in a locker," said Det. Tomisek. "When he came back, his belongings were gone, including his car keys."

Officers believe the man in the stills from surveillance video took the keys, then headed out into the parking lot. "He hits the panic button on the car until he hears the car going off so he knows which car it is," explained the detective, "unlocks it and, of course, takes everything that was in the car."

That included the victim's cash and cell phone. It is a hard-learned lesson that without a lock, your belongings are not secure, even in a membership only health club. "I think it was a crime of chance," said Tomisek, "but I think he checked several lockers. I think he had the intention of going in that place to check lockers. Obviously, this wasn't his first time doing it. He knew exactly what he was going for; knew exactly what to get."

Have another look at the pictures. This week, there is no ski mask, no intent to disguise. He appears to be a white man with glasses wearing an untucked dress shirt. The clear images point to someone. If you can finger this crook and help us put him out of business, there is some honest money waiting. But, don't wait too long. "He's probably doing it again, right now, as we speak," Tomisek added. "So, we need to go ahead and get him off the street."

If you know anything about this crime or the man seen in the pictures, call Crime Stoppers at: 698-3333. Up to a thousand dollars reward money is waiting and no one, not even the police, will ever know your name if you do not want them to.