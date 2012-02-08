Dayton woman arrested following dispute over Honey Buns

DAYTON, RHEA COUNTY (WRCB) -- An argument over Honey Buns leaves a Dayton wife charged with assault.

The incident happened Friday night on Old Washington Highway around 8:30.

According to the arrest report, 55-year-old Wilma Wooten and her husband, Louie, were arguing over a box of Honey Buns when she allegedly hit him across the face with the box.

The report states Louie Wooten told officers he slapped his wife across the face, defending himself after she pulled a knife, which was confirmed by a witness.

The deputy says Mrs. Wooten admitted to hitting her husband with the pastries.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

