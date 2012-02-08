Silverdale escapee back in custody

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Silverdale escapee is back in custody Wednesday.

Darrious Brown escaped work detail early Sunday morning, while at Standifer Place nursing home.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says detectives received a tip Wednesday that he was in a home on South Hawthorne Street.



Atkinson says when they arrived, Brown was hiding in the attic.

She says he jumped out a second story window, attempting to elude arrest.

Brown was taken to the hospital with a serious ankle injury and will be taken back to jail once released.

