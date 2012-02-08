UPDATED: Dalton State professor arrested again for child sex crimes

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - A Dalton State English professor is being booked at the Whitfield County Jail on child molestation charges for the second time in two weeks.

Monte Salyer, Ph.D., was arrested earlier today.

Salyer was charged with child molestation on January 27 for the inappropriate touching of an underage relative. He was released from jail on bond.

Wednesday, Whitfield County authorities arrested the 58-year-old again. This time he faces multiple charges including aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, and aggravated sodomy.

A spokesperson for Dalton State College released the following statement.

"Dr. Monte Salyer, Associate Professor of English and English as a Second Language, is currently on leave from the faculty of Dalton State College following disclosure of his arrests. This is in accordance with Board of Regents/University System of Georgia policy. Dr. Salyer's classes are being covered by other Dalton State faculty members. As this is an ongoing personnel matter, the College will have no additional comment."

Sheriff Scott Chitwood says Wednesday's arrest is in connection with two additional victims who said they were molested by Salyer in their childhood.

"During the investigation of this incident we developed information that at least two more females may have been previously victimized by this same suspect," Sheriff Chitwood said. "Both of these new victims were located and confirmed they had been sexually abused by Salyer during their early teen years."

"One of the additional victims, now sixteen-years-old, and currently living in Tennessee, was located and interviewed, she confirmed she had encountered sexual abuse from the suspect on a regular basis during her early childhood after her family was befriended by him at their church and he offered to assist in her education," Chitwood says.

"A third victim, now 20-years old, currently living in Orlando, Florida, was located and interviewed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She also confirmed she and her family had been befriended by Monte Salyer at their church when they lived in the Dalton area," the sheriff adds. "When she was around 11-12 years old he offered and provided some educational assistance for her. She also confirmed that from the time she was 11-12 years old until she was 15-years old, she was sexually abused by Monte Salyer on a regular basis."

According to Dalton State's website, Salyer works as an Associate Professor of English in the Humanities Department. He earned a Bachelor's in history and master's in English from Andrews University. Ph.D. in English and Applied Linguistics from Michigan State University.

Salyer is being held without bond.

