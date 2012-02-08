Hospital shooting suspect indicted

(WRCB) - A grand jury has indicted the man accused of gunning down his estranged wife and mother-in-law at a North Georgia hospital.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Benson is now facing ten charges, including two counts of malice murder and two counts of felony murder.

Benson turned himself in last month, after police say he shot and killed Mary Sue Benson and Charlotte Johnson in a waiting room at Erlanger at Hutchison.

No one else was hurt during the shooting.