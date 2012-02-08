Super Bowl and new hits launch NBC to #1 on Monday

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA (NBC/WRCB) - The time-period debut of "The Voice" and the series premiere of "Smash" combined to give NBC a dominant Monday night win among adults 18-49 and total viewers. It was the network's highest-rated Monday night with regularly scheduled programming since March 2004, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Monday's 8-10 p.m. ET debut of "The Voice" attracted 17.8 million viewers. That dominated the time period versus first-run competition on ABC, CBS, Fox and CW.

Monday at 10 p.m. ET, the series premiere of "Smash" attracted 11.4 million viewers overall and ranked #1 versus all broadcast and cable competition in the 10 p.m. ET hour in adults 18-49, adults 18-34, adults 25-54, total viewers and other key measures.

According to a news release, NBC dominated the primetime landscape Monday night versus all original programming on the other broadcast networks. In total viewers, NBC beat its closest competitor, CBS, by 44 percent. This marks NBC's first in-season Monday night win with regularly scheduled programming since February 18, 2008.

NBC will broadcast encore presentations of "The Voice" and "Smash" for viewers who missed the first airings.

Thursday, February 9

10:00 – 11:00 THE VOICE (Repeat)

Saturday, February 11

8:00 – 10:00 THE VOICE (Repeat)

10:00 – 11:00 SMASH (Repeat)