TWRA offers reward in 2 bald eagle killings

(WRCB) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is offering a reward for information on the killing of two bald eagles.

According to the TWRA, in February, 2011, a mature bald eagle was shot and killed in Bledsoe County, about one mile east of the intersection of Tennessee State Highway 101 and Big Springs Gap Road.

A few weeks later, about 30 miles away, TWRA agents say a second mature bald eagle was shot and killed in Cumberland County, Tennessee, east of Crossville, in Crab Orchard. The eagle was discovered near the Crab Orchard School, adjacent to Main Street, close to the Old Easley Swimming Hole.

Agents say the first person who provides information resulting in the successful prosecution of the person or people responsible for both of these crimes will be eligible to receive a $17,000 reward.

The TWRA is also offering $8,500 for information resulting in the successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for one of these crimes, an $8,500 reward is offered.

According to the TWRA, Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, both federal wildlife statutes. Violations of these statutes carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $100,000 and/or one year in federal prison.

Anyone with information concerning the eagle found in Bledsoe County is asked to call Special Agent Bo Stone at 865-692-4024, or Bledsoe County Wildlife Officer Mark Patterson with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at 800-262-6704.

Anyone with information concerning the eagle found in Cumberland County is asked to call Special Agent John Rayfield at 615-736-5532, or Cumberland County Wildlife Officer Casey Mullen with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at 800-262-6704.

Tennessee currently hosts about 140 bald eagle breeding pairs, according to Scott Somershoe, ornithologist with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

