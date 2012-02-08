Haslam anti-crime bills advancing in Legislature

(AP) - Republican Governor Bill Haslam's anti-crime package is advancing in the Legislature.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday approved a bill seeking to crack down on people trying to make and sell methamphetamine and a measure targeting prescription drug abuse. Both bills now head for a floor vote.

The House Judiciary Committee approved another administration bill to enhance penalties for violent crimes committed by groups of 3 or more people, while panels in both chambers approved heavier penalties for gun possession by people with previous felony convictions.

Those bills face finance committee approval before they can head for a floor vote.

The governor's call for mandatory jail time for people with repeat domestic violence convictions was put on hold by committees in both chambers over cost concerns among local governments.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.