Occupy Chattanooga decries "Elections Not Auctions"

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Occupy Chattanooga has a new campaign, "Elections Not Auctions".

At midnight Occupy Chattanooga launched a petition calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to pass legislation that changes the way we choose public officials in Tennessee

The petition calls for legislation:

- to limit campaign donations to individual U.S. citizens. this means living, breathing human beings. This eliminates donations from corporations, political action committees and other special interest groups.

- to limit donations to $100 per individual U.S. citizen, per candidate, per campaign.

Occupy Chattanooga has set a goal of having 100,000 Tennessee residents sign this petition.

The other goal of the "Election Not Auctions" campaign is to have Occupy movements in all 50 states launch similar initiatives aimed at getting their legislatures to act.