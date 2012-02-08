Georgia to have statewide tornado drill

ATLANTA (AP) - Counties and cities across Georgia will participate in a statewide tornado drill.

The drill is scheduled for Wednesday about 9 a.m. by the National Weather Service. A special test message will be issued on NOAA weather radio and some counties and cities will sound their tornado sirens as part of the drill.

The event is part of "Severe Weather Awareness Week" in Georgia where state officials are encouraging families to develop emergency plans and buy a NOAA weather radio to receive alerts.

In the event of bad weather Wednesday, the drill will be moved to Friday.

