Hamilton County Schools probing possible cheating

(AP) - Hamilton County School officials are investigating what could be cheating on a state test at an elementary school.

County School Superintendent Rick Smith said administrators at Lakeside Academy of Math, Science and Technology reported the possibility of cheating as required.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported the teacher involved told the newspaper she got advice from a Memphis teacher that helped her prepare her daughter to take the state writing test and she doesn't feel she did anything wrong (http://bit.ly/Ax3dKm ). The newspaper did not reveal the teacher's name.

School officials didn't release details of the incident, but said it doesn't appear that cheating is a widespread problem.

