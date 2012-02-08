Early morning fire at Duracell plant in Cleveland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning fire at Duracell plant in Cleveland

By Cheri Burt, Producer
CLEVELAND (WRCB) - A fire at the Duracell plant in Cleveland is now out.

Dispatch says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire started in the dust collector.

Fire fighters are now involved with a "labor intensive overhaul" of removing debris.

EMS did treat two fire fighters on the scene who were overwhelmed by strong fumes.

No other injuries are reported.

