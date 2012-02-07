Canucks beat Predators 4-3 in SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Alex Edler scored in the sixth round of a shootout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games.

The Canucks improved to 2-1 in the season series against the team they ousted in the Western Conference semifinals last season where they won all three games in Nashville including the series-clinching sixth game.

Edler beat Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne through his pads. Colin Wilson tried to extend the shootout for Nashville, but was stopped by goalie Roberto Luongo who stopped 37 shots for the win.

Alex Burrows had the only other goal in the third round of the shootout. Ryan Kesler, Byron Bitz and Daniel Sedin each scored goals for the Canucks. Henrik Sedin had two assists.

David Legwand answered Burrows' goal to extend the shootout. Wilson, Mike Fisher and Sergei Kostitsyn scored a goal each for Nashville.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.