Green leads Alabama past Auburn 68-50

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - JaMychal Green scored 19 points and Trevor Releford added 15, leading Alabama to a 68-50 victory over rival Auburn on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide (16-7, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) won its third straight since a four-game losing streak, and this time did it without suspended star Tony Mitchell.

Alabama used a 19-6 run to build a 19-point lead by the midpoint of the second half and coasted to its fourth consecutive win in the rivalry.

Green made 8 of 13 shots, including his second 3-pointer of the season. Releford capitalized on three first-half technical fouls against Auburn and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

He had six turnovers and five steals.

Charles Hankerson scored 14 points for the Tide and made 3 of 5 from 3-point range. He came in averaging 3.4 points.

Frankie Sullivan led Auburn with 21 points, 17 in the second half.

