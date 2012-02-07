County Commissioner: Our community has a problem

HIXSON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Gang violence isn't just an inner city problem.



That was the message at a community meeting Tuesday night in Hixson.



Authorities are finding validated gang members in communities like Hixson, Soddy Daisy, and Middle Valley.



And that's why the city's new Gang Task Force is reaching out to county residents.



County Commissioner Mitch McClure hosted a town hall meeting at Hixson Middle School.



More than a hundred parents and residents attended to hear from Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd, Sheriff Jim Hammond, judges, school officials, and commissioners.



It's all part of Chattanooga's new task force. The goal is to educate the community on gangs, so they know what to report to police.



County leaders say law enforcement can only do so much.

"Well, knowledge is power," Hixson Middle School parent, Trish Cox says. "So I came here for knowledge really, and to find out what our community leaders are doing, what plans they have, and how I can fit in."



"The purpose of this is to get the community out here, give them information, encourage them to get involved and hopefully recruit some of them to get out here and help us," Commissioner McClure says. "Because our community has a problem and we have to fix it."



Commissioner McClure has seen first-hand the impact a gang can have on a young person's life.

His nephew is serving a prison sentence for crimes committed as a member of a gang.

