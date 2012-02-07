Council votes to distribute TMCC funds

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- We now know how city leaders will divvy up thousands of dollars, once set aside for a now departed chamber of commerce.



City council members voted to divide the $75,000 between the Urban League and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce.



The money was originally intended to go to the Multicultural Chamber of Commerce, which no longer exists.



The funds will be used to help support multicultural, minority, and women-owned businesses in Chattanooga.

