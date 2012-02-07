Red Bank leaders to discuss billing service with local utility

RED BANK, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Later this year, Tennessee American Water will end its billing service for the City of Red Bank's garbage pickup.

Mayor Monte Millard tells Channel 3 the utility had included the garbage fee in its water bills, and for that service the city paid 3-percent of the revenue collected. The payment equaled more than $15,000 over the last 12 months.



If Red Bank has to take up the chore, the Mayor says, it will cost considerably more.

"This is nothing that we have put in this year's budget," Mayor Monte Millard said. "We'll have to consider what we're going to do for next year because it's scheduled to take effect October 31st."



Red Bank leaders are meeting with Tennessee American Water Wednesday to plead their case.



Also at Tuesday night's meeting, we learned the search for Red Bank's new City Manager will be delayed another week.

That is because filling the Board of Commissioners seat left vacant by former Vice Mayor Greg Jones has been put off until next Tuesday, and for good reason.

Current Vice Mayor John Roberts and his wife, Tiffany, became parents to a bouncing baby boy earlier in the day. He was understandably absent from Tuesday night's meeting.