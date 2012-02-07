Kimball woman charged in Bridgeport storage thefts

BRIDGEPORT, JACKSON COUNTY (WRCB) – The Jackson County Sheriff says a second arrest has been made in connection with a string of storage thefts.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips says 29-year-old Sheenia Nicole Lawhorne of Kimball, Tennessee, is accused of a series of thefts at Abbott Mini Storage in Bridgeport.

Sheriff Phillips says the investigation revealed Lawhorne was an accomplice of Brandon Condra, who was arrested January 20.

Lawhorne is charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, and one count each of 1st degree theft, 2nd degree theft, and 3rd degree theft.

She's being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

[READ MORE: Bridgeport man charged in storage thefts]