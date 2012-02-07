The Keys to Safe Boating in 2012

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Due to the increase of watercraft traffic, boating these days is seldom a peaceful and relaxing day on the water because it demands the 100% attention of the boat operator. Boating safety begins long before you reach the water and planning ahead is necessary for a safe day. Boating accident fatality averages indicate that as high as 85% were not wearing a life jacket. Just remember, without following boating safety and etiquette, a great day on the water can turn into a disaster very quickly.

Here are some of keys to a safe year of boating in 2012:

Wear your life Jacket.

Know and follow the boating " Rules of the Road ".

Always be alert, respectful and boat sober.

Be aware of predicted weather conditions and possible hazards.

Carry all required safety devices and know their location in your boat.

Boat operation requires a person with the knowledge and ability to make a split second decision to save a life or avoid an accident. Never let and inexperienced person operate a water craft.