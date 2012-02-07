Stevenson woman charged with burglary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Stevenson woman charged with burglary

Posted: Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, JACKSON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A Stevenson, Alabama woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Bridgeport burglary.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips tells Channel 3, 18-year-old Shankeyla Shanea Hutchins is accused of burglarizing a home on Erich Avenue.

Phillips says the woman was charged Tuesday, and says he expects more arrests in the case to follow.

Hutchins is charged with one count of 3rd degree burglary, and one count of 2nd degree theft.

She was booked and released on a $2,400 bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.