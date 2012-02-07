Stevenson woman charged with burglary

BRIDGEPORT, JACKSON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A Stevenson, Alabama woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Bridgeport burglary.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips tells Channel 3, 18-year-old Shankeyla Shanea Hutchins is accused of burglarizing a home on Erich Avenue.

Phillips says the woman was charged Tuesday, and says he expects more arrests in the case to follow.

Hutchins is charged with one count of 3rd degree burglary, and one count of 2nd degree theft.

She was booked and released on a $2,400 bond.

