4 charged in Hidden Ridge Road burglary

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) – Four burglary suspects are caught in the act by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies thanks to an observant neighbor.

Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson tells Channel 3, deputies were called to a home on the 1800 block of Hidden Ridge Road, shortly before 7:00 Monday night.

Atkinson says officers surrounded the residence and immediately arrested Bessie Eagle and Joseph Blaxton as they walked out the door.

She says deputies then found Jason Looney inside, holding a basket of electronic equipment and a fourth suspect, Kyle Davis, in the back of the home.

All four were arrested and charged with burglary.