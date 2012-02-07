Titans' GM downplays Peyton Manning talk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Titans new general manager says the team is in good hands with the quarterbacks they have.

Ruston Webster understands why some Volunteer fans want Peyton Manning to continue his NFL career in the state where he played in college.

But the Titans tried to downplay the Manning talk Tuesday in a conference call with season-ticket holders; Webster addressed the topic before taking questions.

Webster says he couldn't talk specifically about Manning, who remains under contract with Indianapolis. But he did talk about Matt Hasselbeck and Jake Locker.

Webster says Hasselbeck brought the Titans through a tough time after losing top receiver Kenny Britt and Locker played well enough in relief to get ownership excited about his future.

The Titans have about $35 million in salary cap space.

