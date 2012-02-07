Chattanooga VW plant builds 50,000th Passat

(WRCB) – The Chattanooga Volkswagen plant has hit a milestone, its 50,000 Passat.

Volkswagen says the car rolled off the line in the Scenic City this week.

The vehicle was a fully-loaded white 2.5 liter, 170 horsepower Passat SE.

"An incredible amount of care goes into each vehicle we produce in Chattanooga," said Frank Fischer, CEO and Chair of Volkswagen Chattanooga. "Producing 50,000 cars at this level of quality is a huge accomplishment for our team."

The 50,000 vehicles include pre-series cars, technical training cars, dealer experience cars, export cars to Mexico and Canada and customer cars for the US.

The Volkswagen Chattanooga team celebrated completion of the first customer car on April 18, 2011 and the plant officially opened on May 24, 2011. 2012 marks the first full calendar year of factory production at the Chattanooga plant.

Volkswagen announced last week that an additional 200 jobs would be created in Chattanooga in addition to the 2,500 person workforce it employs now.