Charge against ex-Alabama CB Kirkpatrick dropped

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A misdemeanor drug charge against former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick has been dropped, court records show.

A court filing dated Feb. 2 said no criminal charges would be filed against Kirkpatrick, who skipped his senior season to enter the NFL draft and is projected as a first-round pick.

Kirkpatrick was arrested on Jan. 17 after Palmetto, Fla., police stopped a car driven by another former Alabama player, Chris Rogers, for driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report says an officer found marijuana on the floorboard of the passenger side at Kirkpatrick's feet, but that he denied he had known that drugs were being bought.

Kirkpatrick announced the dropped charges in a Tweet: "For those who doubted: NO CHARGES FILED against me for marijuana bust in Florida."

