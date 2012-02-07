Comcast employee hit by car on Brown's Ferry Road

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are investigating a crash where a person has been hit by a car.

The incident happened around the 500 block of Brown's Ferry Road.

Our crew on the scene says a woman allegedly struck a Comcast worker as he was directing traffic.



Police say the condition of the victim is unknown.

Chattanooga police are investigating the incident.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

