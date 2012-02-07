Comcast employee hit by car on Brown's Ferry Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Comcast employee hit by car on Brown's Ferry Road

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are investigating a crash where a person has been hit by a car.

The incident happened around the 500 block of Brown's Ferry Road.

Our crew on the scene says a woman allegedly struck a Comcast worker as he was directing traffic.

Police say the condition of the victim is unknown.

Chattanooga police are investigating the incident.

