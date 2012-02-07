Obama to remain on GA primary ballot

(AP) - Georgia's Secretary of State says President Barack Obama's name will remain on the 2012 Democratic primary election ballot.

Brian Kemp issued his final decision on Tuesday, responding to challenges contending that Obama isn't a natural-born U.S. citizen and therefore does not meet the state's eligibility requirements for his name to be listed on ballot for next month's presidential primary.

Last week, an administrative law judge rejected the complaint seeking to keep Obama off the ballot, saying it has been determined that the President was born in the United States.

Similar complaints have been filed in other states with no success.

