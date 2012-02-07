House sends anti-Occupy bill to full floor vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A bill seeking to clear the Capitol complex of Occupy Nashville tents has been sent for a full House vote.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted 14-2 to approve the measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Eric Watson of Cleveland, the panel's chairman.

The legislation would make it a misdemeanor to lay down "bedding for the purpose of sleeping." The proposal refers to items associated with camping, "including tents, portable toilets, sleeping bags, tarps, propane heaters, cooking equipment and generators."

The protesters have camped at the plaza since early October. There are about 60 or so tents on the plaza and at least two portable toilets nearby.

Watson said the bill is necessary because of complaints of criminal activity and lewd behavior surrounding the protest.

