Erlanger at Hutcheson now offers emergency surgery

(WRCB) – Erlanger at Hutcheson has officially announced that it will offer emergency surgery in Fort Oglethorpe.

The move comes after a deal with Dalton Surgical Group to provide around-the-clock coverage for the hospital.

Drs. Steve Paynter, Richard Fromm, Jaime Ponce and Eric Manahan will share the responsibilities as on-call surgeon.

"I am pleased to have this group of highly experienced surgeons on our medical staff through the strong developments that have been in place with recruitment over the last several months," said Roger Forgey, President and CEO of Erlanger at Hutcheson. "This opens the door for our hospital system to now provide advanced surgical capabilities right here in North Georgia and allows our local physicians to now feel confident in their referrals for specialty care."

With this implementation, Erlanger at Hutcheson can now offer a more comprehensive continuum of care for the community in the area of inpatient as well as outpatient surgery. This Group encompasses a broad range of surgical offerings as well as gastroenterology and bariatric services, breast and options for hemorrhoid specific treatment. They also have expertise in a wide variety of laparoscopic and advanced laparoscopic procedures in the areas of gallbladder, spleen, stomach, intestines, lung and hiatal hernias.

Steve Paynter, MD, joined the group in 1988 after completing his education through the Medical College of Georgia and East Tennessee State University. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and has been selected several times as one of American's Top Surgeons.

Dr. Fromm is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia and completed his surgical residency at East Tennessee State University. He joined the Dalton Surgical Group in 1996 and has special interests in advanced laparoscopic procedures, bariatric, cancer and vascular surgery.

Dr. Ponce, bariatric surgeon, received his medical degree from ITESM School of Medicine and completed his residency at East Tennessee State University. Board certified by the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Ponce has particular interests in laparoscopic adjustable gastric band procedures of which he has performed over 650 of these surgeries.

Board certified in general surgery, Dr. Manahan joined the group in 2001. He attended East Tennessee State University and continued there for his general surgery residency. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is certified as a provider in Advanced Trauma and Cardiac Life Support.

"With strong efforts by the Erlanger at Hutcheson and Erlanger Health System team, the ability to have this Group of surgeons available is another great step in moving the hospital forward," states Corky Jewell, Chairman of the Hutcheson Medical Center Inc. Board. "The board is pleased with the ongoing developments and gains in specialty care that are now available for the Northwest Georgia community."

In additional to call coverage, Dalton Surgical Group recently opened an outpatient office within Erlanger at Hutcheson's Physician Office Building.