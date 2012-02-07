South's tallest skyscraper to be sold at auction - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

South's tallest skyscraper to be sold at auction

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
ATLANTA -

(AP) - Atlanta's tallest skyscraper is expected to be sold at auction.

The 1,023-foot Bank of America Plaza is scheduled to be auctioned Tuesday on the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/zdDLqr) the auction is taking place after the building's landlord, Los Angeles-based BentleyForbes, missed mortgage payments.

The commercial real estate investment firm bought the high-rise at the height of the real estate boom for an Atlanta-record $436 million.

Emporis, a German company that maintains an extensive database of buildings around the world, says the 55-story skyscraper is the tallest building in the South, and the tallest building in any state capital in the U.S.

 

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.