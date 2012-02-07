Bill to change name of Mental Health Dept.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal to change the name of the state Department of Mental Health has passed the Senate.

The measure sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville was approved 31-0 on Monday evening.

The legislation adds "Substance Abuse Services" to the department's name.

The companion bill is being scheduled for a vote on the House floor.

